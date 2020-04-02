Breaking News
Health department announces first COVID-19 case in county
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 715 new COVID-19 cases; 16 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

YMCA offers child care for first responders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Family YMCA is offering child care for Macon County first responders and medical professionals as they take care of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Foundation of Macon County is helping the Decatur YMCA provide this service through their Emergency Response Fund. The YMCA Emergency Child Care is available for kids ages 2-12 years old. They can be dropped off Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

“We felt we needed to do whatever we could to help our medical professionals and first responders as demands placed on them increase,” said CEO Matt Whitehead. “The least we could do is provide a safe place for their children, so they are able to serve the people in our community during these unprecedented times.”

Children can be enrolled into the program by contacting Jacqui Hupp via email or by calling (217) 872-9622 ext. 120. For more information about the program, please visit the Decatur Family YMCA’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.