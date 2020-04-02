YMCA offers child care for first responders

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Family YMCA is offering child care for Macon County first responders and medical professionals as they take care of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Foundation of Macon County is helping the Decatur YMCA provide this service through their Emergency Response Fund. The YMCA Emergency Child Care is available for kids ages 2-12 years old. They can be dropped off Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

“We felt we needed to do whatever we could to help our medical professionals and first responders as demands placed on them increase,” said CEO Matt Whitehead. “The least we could do is provide a safe place for their children, so they are able to serve the people in our community during these unprecedented times.”

Children can be enrolled into the program by contacting Jacqui Hupp via email or by calling (217) 872-9622 ext. 120. For more information about the program, please visit the Decatur Family YMCA’s website.