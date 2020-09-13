YMCA hosts welcome week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The University YMCA is hosting a “welcome week” this week. They hosted a virtual event focusing on immigration and displaced people. U of I’s global cafe held a zoom inviting community members and students. Students shared how immigrants have shared their culture with areas they’ve migrated to.
Event organizer Caitlin Hillyard hopes people took away some of the benefits diversity can have on a neighborhood. “I think the event showed us the communities of displaced people or immigrants that we encounter in our lives how much they enrich things for everyone for people living in adjacent communities or in the same communities.” The first event tomorrow is encouraging people to visit the lake forest preserve. For a full list of events, you can go here.