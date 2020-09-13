YMCA hosts welcome week

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- Dozens gathered in front of the vermilion county administration building for a black lives matter rally. Event organizer Mary Catherine Roberson wants people to take action now that awareness has been brought to the black lives matter movement. She sometimes feels people only focus on the presidential election, so she stressed the importance of state-level elections at the rally. "People run these systems, so these people are either intentionally or unintentionally perpetuating these systems of inequality, so what I'm encouraging people to do is find out who's running in your area, find out what they believe," said Roberson.

The Danville NAACP chapter was also there showing support, and treasurer, Tamara Red said they want young people to know they have a voice. "We want them to know that they have voices and have rights and to just get them more active in things like this and to speak because they're not being heard either," said Red.