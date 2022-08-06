DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur YMCA gave out 1,500 bookbags filled with school supplies Saturday.











Photos provided by Decatur YMCA during their backpack attack on Saturday August 6

This is an annual event

Dominic Santomassimo, CEO for Decatur Family YMCA, said, “Backpack Attack is such a powerful way for us to support the immediate needs of our community. Back to school can be a stressful time for families with school age children; our hope is that these backpacks help to alleviate that stress and provide a great first day of school for all children in Decatur and Macon County.”

ADM Cares Program with 14 volunteers aided in handing out 1,500 pre-filled bookbags with supplies to students entering Kindergarten through 6th grade on Saturday.