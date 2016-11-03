YLEH fact check: U.S. Senate

ILLINOIS — Republican incumbent Mark Kirk has been considered one of the most vulnerable members of his party in the U.S. Senate. He’s taking on Democratic Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth–and neither side is holding much back in their ads.

The Independent Voices for Illinois PAC is also airing ads on WCIA and WCIX. Those target Duckworth’s national security decisions on the Iran nuclear deal and Syrian refugee resettlement in the U.S. While Duckworth and much of the Democratic party stand behind those “yes” votes, Republicans criticize both. For the CBS 60 Minutes report on how the United States screens refugees, click here. For more on the Iran nuclear deal, click here.