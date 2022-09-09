NATIONAL (WCIA) — Yeet, cringe, sus and adorkable are now officially in the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster announced Wednesday that it added 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary, including plenty of social media slang.

“The dictionary chronicles how the language grows and changes, which means new words and definitions must continually be added,” officials said. “When many people use a word in the same way, over a long enough period of time, that word becomes eligible for inclusion.”

The latest dictionary update features some acronyms, such as ICYMI for “in case you missed it” and FWIW for “for what it’s worth.”. As the fall season comes close, the newly-added word pumpkin spice, meaning “a mixture of usually cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and often allspice,” was also on the list.

Besides informal language, the new dictionary entries include some economy terms and Covid-19-related words like shrinkflation, side hustle, false positive and booster dose.