Yearbook students use green screen to bring yearbook to life

Pictured left to right: Kalie Costa, Chloe Reardon, Daniel Olson, Sabrina Wehrheim, and Allison Kneer.

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — One yearbook class is taking their yearbook to the next level.

Yearbook Advisor Brian Cordes said the high school yearbook students painted a green screen last week. They will use it to create videos that will be linked in the yearbook using QR codes. Cordes said people will be able to scan the codes using their phones and watch the corresponding video.

“Seniors will begin their ‘senior interviews’ next week and some staff members have already volunteered to teach their favorite lesson or give their best advice to put in the book,” Cordes said.

Cordes stated there are not a lot of schools that have brought their yearbook to life this way.

