Year-round shelter to open four months earlier than planned

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A year-round shelter will be opening four months earlier than expected. C-U at Home and Austin’s Place partnered for the project. The year-long shelter will be open for both men and women at the corner of Washington and Market in Champaign.

This is the area’s first year-round shelter in almost two decades. C-U at home leaders say this is thanks to donations from the community.

“We are stepping out on faith, but we believe it is a community need. Our friends on the street need this resource right now, and so we want to be able to stand in the gap and provide that,” said C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III. The first day open is this coming Monday.

They need donations from the community to keep their shelter afloat. Operation of both shelters year-round will increase C-U at Home’s annual budget by roughly $300,000. In response to this need, the ministry reminds everyone that they are looking for 600 individuals, families, businesses, churches, etc., to join their “Hope Givers” monthly giving campaign at $40/month. With that amount of support, both shelters would be fully funded. For more information about the shelter, head here.