RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — After spending more than a year on the run from authorities, two people wanted for murder in Decatur have been arrested.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department said Travell Washington, 22, and Freiashya Ayres, 23, were located in Rantoul on Friday by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. They were arrested and booked into the Champaign County Jail.

The two are accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kemareon Rice in Decatur the night of March 5, 2022. Officers were called to the McDonald’s located at 1909 South Mt. Zion Road for a report of shots fired and saw a private vehicle leaving when they arrived. Upon pulling the car over, they found Rice inside, who could not be saved.

The investigation ultimately identified Washington and Ayres as suspects and warrants for their arrests were issued the following month. The two were finally taken into custody on Friday.