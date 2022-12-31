CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This year has been full of twists and turns in Central Illinois, from COVID-19 updates to restaurants coming and going. We thought we might take a look back and see what our most popular stories were in 2022, and some of them might surprise you.

We broke them down into how you came to our website: from Facebook, from Google, and the overall number of pageviews.

Top 10 stories from Facebook

Top 10 stories searched on Google

The Top 10 most popular Central Illinois stories on WCIA.com

All but two of our top stories made either the Facebook or Google lists.