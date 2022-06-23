ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against a man charged with domestic assault after his wife’s deadly fall in 2019.

Bradley Jenkins, Allissa Martin’s husband, was initially arrested in connection to her death. Officials said she died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage.

Charges against Jenkins in regards to Martin’s death were dropped. However, they were refiled. Jenkins is expected in court for the domestic assault charge on August 25.

In regards to the wrongful death lawsuit, Jenkins and three companies were listed as defendants. Those companies include BPV Market Place LLC, Interpark LLC and Whelan Security Co. Court records indicate a jury trial is scheduled for May 2023.