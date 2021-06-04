Wristbands on sale for Arthur Freedom Celebration fireworks

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It is one of the best fireworks shows in the state–and after a year due to the pandemic–the Arthur Freedom Celebration fireworks will shoot off Saturday, June 26.

They are selling priority seating wristbands in advance of the celebration. Wristbands are available for adults and school-age children for $10 each. They go on sale Friday.

Wristband sale locations:

  • Arthur First Bank
  • Arthur Municipal Building
  • Oye’s Hardware

Officials said money raised from wristband sales will allow the Arthur Rotary Club to provide scholarships, support area schools and help local organizations.

