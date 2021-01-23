Volunteers pick up wreaths at cemetery

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers in Vermilion County honored the graves of veterans one more time after decorating them with wreaths in December.

They braved the cold to clean-up the Danville National Cemetery. It is a part of Wreaths Across America – a remembrance program.

Volunteers are asked to only pick-up those that were donated. Over 265,000 wreaths will be cleaned-up across the nation.

“We have a lot of civil war veterans that are buried that families may not know they’re out here or their families are just gone,” says Organizer Tammy Williams. “We like to honor our veterans – letting them know that we haven’t forgotten their sacrifice.”

There are more than 11,000 veterans buried at the Danville National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is currently accepting donations if you would like to help.