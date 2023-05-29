SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the 114th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment laid wreaths at the Republic Mound at Oakridge Cemetery in Springfield on Memorial Day morning.

The wreaths memorialize those who served.

While Memorial Day honors all American armed service members who died in war, the Oakridge Cemetery ceremony focuses on the early meaning of the day.

“We’d like to make an effort here to honor the original meaning of Memorial Day, to honor the Civil War veterans,” Richard Schachtsiek, the colonel of the 114th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment, said.

Memorial Day was started in 1868 as Decoration Day by Illinois native General John A. Logan of the Union Army. While leading the Grand Army of the Republic, he issued a proclamation to remember Union civil war veterans who lost their lives in battle.

Logan’s General Order 11, which designated the day as Decoration Day, was read at the ceremony.