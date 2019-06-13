Wounded suspect arrested after home invasion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One man faces charges of home invasion, aggravated battery to an elderly citizen and theft while police continue investigating.

Officers responded to the 200-block of Edwards Street, about 4:30 am, Thursday.

A 96-year old man reported a suspect broke through the kitchen window, demanded money and threatened him with a baseball bat, using it to push and poke him.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s wallet before fleeing.

Police found blood at the scene and learned the suspect had cut himself when climbing through the broken window.

A short time later, 52-year old Marcus Edwards was found in the 1800-block of East Main Street with bleeding cuts to his arms. The victim was not hurt.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250