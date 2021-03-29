World War II Veteran passes away weeks after celebrating 100th birthday

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Savoy World War II veteran has passed away.

Paul Rector passed away a few weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday. He was born March 5, 1921 and died on March 24, according to his obituary through Morgan Memorial Home.

Rector was born in Afton, Oklahoma but grew up in Urbana. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1940 and attended the University of Illinois for a few semesters before being drafted into the Army.

He received his commission as 2nd Lieutenant in 1943; after which he married his high school sweetheart, Billie. They had three children together.

Rector went on to serve in the 775th Tank Battalion in Papua New Guinea and the Philippines.

On Christmas Day in 1945, Rector was discharged as 1st Lieutenant and returned to Urbana. On that day, he went home and got acquainted with his daughter, Sharrie. It was her first birthday.

After his time in the service, Rector worked as the head inspector for R.H. Bishop. He was also a member of the Local 149 Plumber & Steamfitters and worked for F.R. Inskip Plumbing and Heating. He also worked with Billie on restoring their rental properties and other projects.

When Rector turned 100, the Windsor of Savoy held a birthday parade for him. He was visited by family, friends as well as Illinois’ Patriot Guard.