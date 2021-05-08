World War II veteran honored in Weldon

WELDON, Ill. (WCIA) — Honoring the life of a veteran is a wonderful thing, and remembering the life of a World War II veteran is incredibly significant.

One special funeral service took place today in DeWitt County.

Dorwin Lee Baker was known as a loving father and as someone who loved his country.

He was a World War II veteran, and passed away at 92 years old. Baker joined the army at 17 years old, dropping out of high school to serve his country.

Vets from central Illinois along with the Weldon Fire Department came today to support Baker.

“It doesn’t matter,” said David Henard, a Vietnam vet. “We’re gonna be here for all the veterans from all the wars, and it’s just the right thing to do.”

Baker’s youngest son Douglas said he learned about work ethic from his dad. He said he’ll miss his sense of humor along with his memorable stories and jokes. He’s grateful to have other veterans supporting Baker and honoring his name.

“Thank everyone here who did just an absolutely amazing tribute to him as a soldier and as a veteran,” said Douglas Baker. “It’s been a wonderful service, very moving service.”

The honor guard was present at the funeral and fired shots into the sky to remember his name. Flags were also planted throughout the cemetery for Baker.