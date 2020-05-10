World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One Urbana man is celebrating 100 trips around the sun.

“He just touches everyone’s heart. Everyone asks me all the time, ‘How’s Mr. John?”’ says friend Misty Owens.

That’s 100 happy birthdays for John Andrick. Over 50 fire trucks and cars filled with friends and family drove down his street to celebrate a century of life.

“It was unbelievable. I didn’t think there’d be near that many,” says Andrick. “It’s nice to be around people, and enjoy, and have a conversation with them.”

As you can probably guess, Andrick has done a lot in his 100 years. He is a World War II vet who flew army planes for five years. Andrick has met a lot of people along the way.

“I’m a healthcare tech at Carle. [John] sits in the cafeteria, and he would go there everyday until all this COVID stuff happened,” says Owens. “I met him down there. I just asked him if i could sit down and have a seat, and started talking to him. He touched my heart.”

Many other Carle employees who hadn’t seen Andrick in quite some time drove by to send their well wishes, too.

“Whenever you work in a hospital like that, and there’s so much that goes on, it can be very stressful. But then you see this guy sitting there and you say hi to him…and he says hi back,” says Owens.

“You meet those special people at work that make your day better, and [John’s] one of those,” says friend Lawrence Long. “He means a lot to a lot of people out there.”

And of course, we asked Andrick is secret to reaching 100.

“Well, all I can say is everything in moderation,” says Andrick.