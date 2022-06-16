SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic flight organization is giving rides on a World War II-era aircraft this weekend at University of Illinois Willard Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association brought its B-25 Mitchell bomber, nicknamed “Berlin Express,” to Savoy on the first stop of a nationwide tour. EAA’s website says Berlin Express was built in 1943 and spent most of its service in an administrative role, stationed at bases in Washington, Colorado, and California. Other B-25s served in combat with the U.S. Army Air Forces, notably bombing Japan in the Doolittle Raid four months after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

EAA said the tour and stop in Savoy is to tell the story of veterans and help people understand what planes like Berlin Express are all about. B-25 pilot Sean Elliott said it is a great tribute to one of the greatest generations.

“The environment, the noise, the sounds, the smells, it’s so unique. You can’t get that ultimate experience from reading a book or watching a movie,” Elliott said. “Climbing in the airplane, going and taking a flight, or even doing a ground tour, it gives you a whole other level or respect and understanding.

Elliott said there are still plenty of flights available. Ground tours of Berlin Express start at $15 and a flight is $400.