RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The village host the 2019 World Championship Punkin Chunkin, but it may not be returning in 2020.

Loads of pumpkins wait to be chucked at the Punkin Chunkin event. Courtesy: World Championship Punkin Chunkin

The association’s website said they would like to move it back east to their home base in Bridgeville, Delaware. Officials said last year’s event was a success and Rantoul “provided exceptional hospitality,” but there were fewer teams. Numbers were not given out as for how many people came out to watch.