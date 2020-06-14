World Blood Donor Day, CBSI in need

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — June 14th is World Blood Donor Day, and Community Blood Services of Illinois (CBSI) says they need donations now more than ever.

CBSI says even though people are not fully back to normal routine in the pandemic yet, hospitals are getting there.

It says the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives that would have happened at schools, churches, and businesses over the past few months have put hospitals in tough situations.

The organization says it has also had less people coming into the donor center on their own. It’s urging people to please do so since hospitals are now scheduling elective surgeries again.

“The situation we are in right now is unlike any situation we have been in in the blood industry. Our need right now is very critical,” says Jim Watts with CBSI. “We always need blood year round. We always need it, but right now it’s different.”

CBSI is the supplier of all blood at Carle and OSF, as well as hospitals in Mattoon, Decatur, Springfield, Bloomington, and Danville.

It’s offering all donors a $5-10 gift card to various stores and restaurants through June 28.