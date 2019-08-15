Workshop to address confronting white nationalism

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A workshop will be held at Sinai Temple Thursday night on how to identify and prevent the indoctrination of children by white nationalists.

The keynote speaker, Nora Flanagan, is a Chicago Public Schools Teacher. She’s expected to talk about her experiences confronting issues such as racist graffiti in school bathrooms to students flashing neo-Nazi hand signals.

Flanagan has written a toolkit, “Confronting White Nationalism in Schools,” which the Southern Poverty Law Center has distributed nationally.

The workshop, which is cosponsored by the Social Action Committee, is the second in Bend the Arc’s series called “Safety through Solidarity: Building Hate-Free Communities.” Registration for Thursday’s event has closed. If you’re planning to attend, you’ll need to bring a photo ID and ticket.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said it tracked 1,020 white nationalist hate groups in 2018, the most it’s counted since 2011. In Illinois, it counted 31 groups in 2018, including eight statewide groups.