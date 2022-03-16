PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Paxton is getting some much-needed updates to its downtown.

Construction is already underway to remove old light posts and awnings off the main street. It’s a project the mayor has been really eager to get done.

Work has blocked some parking spaces, but business overs don’t seem to mind. They’re just excited for the upgrades.

“Its been pretty busy this last week here,” said Nick Osborn, an employee at a downtown business. “They have taken some lighting down and cutting some roadway here, some concrete here. “It’s looking a little messy right now, but I think the overall appeal will be fantastic to the community.”

Osborn said he is hoping the new changes will bring more business to downtown.