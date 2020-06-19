Workforce, gardening program prospers into summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After being shut down due to COVID-19, a Champaign Township workforce program has continued to keep their thumbs green.

Prosperity Gardens, a partnership between the City of Champaign Township, CU-at-Home, and CU-at-Work, has started to see their planters fill with greenery, including a few tomato bulbs that have begun to sprout.

Program Director Nicole Musumeci said the program was restarted June 1, adding she was impressed by the amount of work her crews completed in 19 days.

“The amount of work that we’ve been able to do here has been incredibly astonishing,” she said, “from the plants we’ve been able to get into the ground to tackling what was just a complete jungle of weeds.”

She said their mission is to serve as a workforce development program, providing jobs four days a week that pay $10 per hour. Their tasks include cultivating food and landscaping.

“I think there’s a lot of stereotypes around the homeless population and I think this is an opportunity to shatter of some those stereotypes, guys that are willing to put in the hard work, that want to gain skills, that have skills already, that bring great success to what we’re doing.”

She also said their food will be donated to their food insecure community.

Prosperity Gardens

(217) 419-2855