Workers at Sunnyside Dispensary in Champaign Announce Plan to Unionize

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The marijuana industry is rapidly growing in Illinois. Now, workers at Sunnyside Dispensary in Champaign are organizing a union to demand better opportunities.

Workers said they feel more like seasonal employees than they do full time workers. And a combination of factors, Like unpredictable hours, schedules, and a lack of clear benefits pushed them to move toward unionizing.

“We want sustainable careers in the cannabis industry,” one employee, Ramy Akram-Ahmed said. “That’s why we wanted those jobs. The industry is growing at a rate that can help everyone.”

The Union that would represent them is called the United Food and Commercial Workers Local Post 881. The next step for workers is to hold a vote to make it official. That vote will be held June 16th and 17th.

WCIA reached out to Cresco Labs, the parent company for Sunnyside for a statement, but they didn’t want to comment.