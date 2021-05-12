Worker asks for peace after bullets strike business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—Bullets hit Smoker’s Spot on West Springfield Avenue near Country Fair Drive.

A man said he was working inside. There were several sports cars parked in the lot. He heard shots. When he looked outside, he saw people running away.

Police found 54 shell casings in the area. A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after the shooting. He was shot in the leg. One of the workers says he wants the violence to end.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video to let them know. No arrests have been made. Police are continuing to investigate.

Police say there was another shooting Tuesday night. They got a call around 8:42pm. That happened near S Elm and Hessel Boulevard. No one was hurt. No property damage was found. More than 30 casings were at the scene.