Work to start on bridge replacement

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — IDOT will replace the bridge which takes Sycamore Street (Illinois 130) over the Embarras River. Work starts the week of March 9, weather permitting.

The removal of the current bridge will be done in stages to maintain two-way traffic. The new bridge will have new abutments, piers, girders and concrete driving lanes as well as a multi-use path. Major construction should be done by mid-December but minor work may last until June 2021.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes whenever possible. They must also pay attention to changing conditions, workers and equipment in the area and obey posted speed limit signs.

