Work to begin Tuesday on I-74 bridges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said work will begin Tuesday on two bridges on I-74.

Officials said work will be on “the bridges that carry I-74 over Union Pacific railroad tracks just east of St. Joseph.” The work will cause the interstate to reduce down to one lane in each direction.

IDOT said construction is expected to be done by early November.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes around the construction site when possible. They should also pay attention to work zone signs and speed limits as well as look out for workers and equipment.