Work to begin on two I-74 bridges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said two bridges along I-74 in the county will be replaced starting on Monday.

The bridges are over the Canadian National Railroad yard and Market Street. The $32.6 million project is part of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuilding Illinois capital program.

In a release, officials said ,weather permitting, overnight work will start Monday with the installation of temporary lighting and pavement. This will accommodate two lanes of traffic in each direction while the bridges get replaced in 2021 and 2022.

Weather permitting, the Neil Street ramp to eastbound I-74 will close in mid-August. Traffic will be detoured to the Prospect Avenue ramp to access I-74. All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen in November.

Officials said next spring, the project will resume with replacing the I-74 eastbound bridges. Traffic will be switched to westbound I-74. In 2022, the work zone would flip, with traffic switched to the new eastbound bridges while the westbound bridges are replaced. The Neil Street ramp to eastbound I-74 would be closed both construction seasons.

The entire project is expected to end in late 2022.