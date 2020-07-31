Work to begin on storm sewer installation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said part of the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright will be closed starting Monday.

They said the west leg of the intersection would be closed for a storm sewer to be installed across Springfield. Westbound Springfield will be diverted onto Wright and up to University Avenue. Eastbound Springfield will be diverted north onto Fourth Street and up to University.

This project is a part of the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project (MCORE). Officials said during this phase, drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes across Wright Street.

Work is expected to take one to two weeks to complete.