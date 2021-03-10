Work starting on Tilton Road bridge

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Attention Vermilion County drivers: There’s a new project underway that could affect your daily commute.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a $5.3 million project to rebuild the Tilton Road bridge that crosses I-74.

If you usually cross this bridge, you might want to head out the door early or find a way around for the next 9 months or so.

This is in Tilton, just west of the Georgetown Road interchange and south of Danville.

The lead project supervisor tells WCIA that crews got a lot of the prep work done late last week to Tuesday, but now things will get really messy and congested Wednesday.

The work starts around 7 a.m. every weekday.