Work resumes on I-74 bridges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To make it to work on time, you may need to leave your house earlier than usual.

Construction starts (re-starts, rather) this week on two bridges over I-74 in Champaign. One is over the Canadian Railroad, and the other is over Market Street.

This is part of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “Rebuild Illinois” program.

The I-74 East on-ramp on Neil Street is closed until Thanksgiving. Drivers are being re-routed to the Prospect Avenue ramp, instead. The Illinois Department of Transportation said this could cause some traffic delays, but the work has to be done.

Supervising Construction Field Engineer Jason Smith said, “Both of these bridges are in advanced stages of deterioration so we have to get them reconstructed to be able to make sure that they’re safe for the traveling public.”

The Eastbound sides of the bridges will be done this year. Work on the Westbound sides starts in April of 2022.