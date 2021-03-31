Work on I-74 bridges to resume on Thursday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Work to replace two bridges along I-74 in Champaign will resume on Thursday.

One of the bridges being worked on is over the Canadian National Railroad yard. The other is over Market Street. “Both of these bridges were constructed in the mid-1950s and widened in 1992,” said IDOT officials. “The superstructures have both reached advanced stages of deterioration and are due to be replaces. Some substructure repairs, including the replacement of one pier near the Canadian National yard, will also be included in this $32,6 million project.”

Beginning Thursday, officials said two-way traffic will shift over to the westbound lanes while the eastbound part of the bridge is worked on. Additionally, the Neil Street ramp to eastbound I-74 will be closed. A detour to Prospect Avenue for access to eastbound I-74 will be marked.

The work is expected to be done by for the winter portion by November 25, according to officials.

Drivers are asked to allow extra time to travel around the area. They should also pay close attention to signs around the work zone and be on the lookout for workers.