Work on bike trail begins

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rock Springs-Fairview Bike Trail, linking Rock Springs Conservation Area and Fairview Park, is scheduled for repairs this fall and winter.

The erosion control structures will be repaired, the bridge approaches will be reshaped, and new bridge decking will installed.

Initially, there will be intermittent, short closures to move material and equipment. These intermittent closures will begin the second week of October.

The intermittent closures will be followed by a longer-term closure to complete the project.

Work will begin sometime in October and should be finished by late winter.

This renovation is funded by a $180,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Transportation Department.