Work cut out for Rauner after narrow win

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Bruce Rauner may have come out on top in Tuesday’s primary election, but it was by just a fraction.

Polls show he won by just four points. Voters came out in full force for Jeanne Ives. It could mean trouble for Rauner come fall.

Besides combating billionaire J.B. Pritzker in November, reeling back Rauner’s frustrated conservative base is going to be his biggest challenge this general election season. He’s off to a rough start.

Wednesday morning, he and Ives confirmed they have not spoken. While Rauner vaguely congratulated his opponent during his victory speech, it turns out he hasn’t reached out personally and it looks like Ives doesn’t want him to.

Wednesday morning she told a radio station: “Governor Rauner can talk to himself in the mirror and look at himself and decide whether or not he’s proud of what he’s done. I really don’t care to say anything to the Governor at this point, quite frankly.”

Traditionally, the loser calls the winner to offer congratulations. Ives idd a follow up saying she’d vote for Rauner in the fall.

A Republican party chairman at Rauner’s camp says he wants to get the pair together for a unity breakfast.

In Rauner’s speech Tuesday night, he touched on a unifying theme. He says the future of the party is at stake if Republicans don’t come together and beat Pritzker in the fall. He’s got about eight months to work on that.

According to the numbers, Pritzker’s got a huge advantage, but this is just day one. The GOP chair says the division is common during primary season, but they always bounce back.

Wednesday afternoon, Ives’ supporter, conservative Representative Peter Breen jumped ship after months of harsh criticism for the governor. He announced he’s standing behind Rauner once again to fight “the Madigan machine.”

He released a statement: “The governor is our party nominee and I support him 100 percent.”