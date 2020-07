CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Are kids going to school in-person this fall? The Champaign School District is planning on it.

Dr. Howard Elementary is on track to let teachers move in by the end of July. Thursday, workers were putting the finishing touches on driveways and the playground.

The school building is part of an $18 million project funded through a 2016 referendum.

The old Dr. Howard was torn down two years ago.