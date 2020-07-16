Work at Leal Park resumes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Work has resumed at Leal Park after getting permission from state.

The park district stopped the project after workers uncovered grave stones dating back over 150 years.

It re-started this week after an archaeological review of the area. The stones will be returned to their original location and reburied. The district worked to redesign the parking lot in order to preserve the buried stones in-place.

The project will add seven new parking spaces, plus a new accessible space. The project will also add an accessible path from the parking lot to the administration building.

The project should be completed by the end of August.