"First Followers" is a program dedicated to changing the community one person at a time; one of those people is Deandre Johnson. "It impacts the community a lot because it's another gateway for people to help other people instead of having people just out her not having resources."Johnson has been involved with the program for three years, but with the recent gun violence, First Followers founder Marlon Mitchell decided it needed to help people in an additional way.

"I have seen my mother struggle day to day with losing a son her youngest son so that's one of the things that I've been trying to put together or at least start the conversation around what is it that we can do to help family members through the trauma and grief that is involved with community gun violence." Therefore organizers came up with a three-point plan.