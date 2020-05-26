Woodshop closes its doors, citing COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — CU Woodshop Supply is closing its doors after 10 years in business.

The wood shop, carpentry supply store and woodworking education site at 1401 Parkland Court in Champaign made the announcement on their website.

President Dennis Coleman, in the statement, attributed the closure directly to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said workers would not be reachable by phone and that there are currently no details about any upcoming liquidation sales. You can read the full message below.