Woodshop closes its doors, citing COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — CU Woodshop Supply is closing its doors after 10 years in business.
The wood shop, carpentry supply store and woodworking education site at 1401 Parkland Court in Champaign made the announcement on their website.
President Dennis Coleman, in the statement, attributed the closure directly to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said workers would not be reachable by phone and that there are currently no details about any upcoming liquidation sales. You can read the full message below.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CU Woodshop Supply, Inc, has been closed to the public since April 1, 2020. We are sorry to report that we will not open again for normal business but will soon close permanently.
We do still have a lot of inventory, including used tools and machinery in our DreamShop. Once it is safe to temporarily open the store again, we will have a liquidation sale. Advance announcements will be sent via email and will be posted on our website when we have projected dates for the sale.
If you recently placed an order with us, that order will be honored as soon as possible if we can get delivery from our suppliers. Many deliveries have been delayed. If we cannot fill your order, we will refund any payments made. If you have a CU Woodshop Gift Certificate, please hold onto it until our liquidation sale. Those who have paid for a class that was cancelled will soon receive refunds.
As our store is currently closed, we cannot answer the telephone or return phone calls. We will try to respond to email sent to sales@CUWoodshop.com as best we can. Please bear with us during these difficult times. Please do not contact us regarding the liquidation sale as we have no details at this time.
Thank you to all our customers and friends who have supported our local woodworking store for these past 10 years. It has been our pleasure and our privilege to serve you. We are sorry to say goodbye to the many friends we have made in the woodworking community in East Central Illinois and beyond.
Regretfully,
Dennis Coleman
President, CU Woodshop Supply, Inc.