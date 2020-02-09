Womxn’s Career Institute preps students for job searches

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– In a few months college students across the nation will graduate and start their first jobs.

The University of Illinois wants to make sure they’re ready to take that step. U of I had its fifth annual Women’s Career Institute.

They had workshops on things like personal branding and managing difficult conversations in the workplace.

​The name of the event has changed a bit. It includes an “X” in women instead of an “E”. That’s something organizers say was done to include people who identify as transgender and nonbinary.

They’re hoping students will feel more prepared when they leave to start their job search.​