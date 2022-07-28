ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — ‘There’s no crying in baseball!’

You may recognize that line from Tom Hanks in the famous 1992 film, A League of Their Own, about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL).

Coming soon to Beyer Stadium, 245 15th Ave, the former home of the Rockford Peaches, will be a museum about the league, exploring the history of one of its most successful teams.

“To think that 75 years ago, when our league started, that it would evolve to this [is something special],” said former Rockford Peach, Shirley Burkovich.

The AAGPBL was founded in 1943 as men were drafted into service during World War II. Quickly, the league caught on and ran for 11 years until 1954.

During that time, the Peaches rose to prominence as the league’s most notable team, with four league titles in 1945, 1948, 1949, and 1950.

“We were so supported when we played here,” said Burkovich. “They were like family to us, they came to the games they treated us well. It’s nice to know they’re still the same Rockford.”

Now 30 years since the release of the movie, the museum plans are set in motion. Organizers from the International Women’s Baseball Center (IWBC) said the campus will teach future generations about the importance of women in baseball.

“I’m excited for some of the things they’re trying to do for the Women’s baseball museum, it really will be a destination place for the baseball community,” said one baseball fan.

The Rockford Peaches are also the subject of a new Amazon Prime TV series, “A League of Their Own.”