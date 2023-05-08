CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding two women accused of stealing from Champaign’s Meijer and pepper spraying an employee who confronted them.

Officials said the incident happened on Dec. 13 of last year. The women entered the store, picked out over $1,000 worth of merchandise and then headed for the store’s exit, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise. When a loss prevention employee approached them at the exit, officials said one of the women used pepper spray on the employee, which is considered an aggravated battery.

Police are asking for help in identifying the women, who were recorded on store security cameras as they left. Both are Black, have dark hair and were approximately 20-30 years old. One was wearing a black jacket and had a nose ring on her right nostril. The other was wearing a bright red Calvin Klein jacket.

The two left the store with the stolen merchandise in a burgundy Ford Taurus.

Anyone who has information about this or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.