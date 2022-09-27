CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– An event raised money for a domestic violence organization. It’s all about women supporting women.

The first Tres Chic Boutique was at the I Hotel in Champaign. A portion of tonight’s money goes to Courage Connection to help families who have faced domestic violence.

Businesses from across Central Illinois set up booths for people to walk around and shop. There was everything from hair and makeup, to clothing, and skin care. Tonight’s event also featured a fashion show.

One business owner says it was a great way to connect with other women-owned businesses.

“I think this is such a great event for them to try to raise awareness right now,” said Kinze Ehmen, owner of Chic N’ Threads Boutique. “I think it’s so important, and they did an awesome job bringing all these women out and supporting small businesses and getting everyone’s names out.”

Illini Radio Group hosted the event and said it was a great opportunity to connect with women who may need help or services from Courage Connection.

“It’s great to have them here at the event just in case there is somebody here that needs those types of resources,” said Callie Luttman, Illini Radio Group.

Luttman says they hope to host the event again in the future.