Women still alone or only allowed one support person during prenatal care and labor

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“It’s definitely not easy, but at the end of the day its worth it,” Chelsea Melton, who recently had a baby, said.

Bars and restaurants are opening up, more people are hanging out in groups, but a lot hasn’t changed for pregnant women. Many are still limited to one visitor for prenatal care and labor.

Since the pandemic a lot of hospitals have pushed for online prenatal care to limit exposure of Covid-19. Melton says that method can be hard for some moms.

“Well people can go to restaurants, they can go out to the bars, but I can’t have my mom, my husband, or even my dad go with me,” Melton said.

That’s frustrating for some women, as they navigate pregnancy appointments almost entirely on their own. In a lot places, women are still only allowed one support person for labor and prenatal care, that includes OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and Carle Hospital in Urbana. Both are offering telehealth care as another option.

“So we give them the option to come to the clinic or if they wanted to do the telo- conference,” OB-GYN at OSF, Dr. Karima Shmila, said.

That can be nerve-wracking for some moms, like Melton, who had a miscarriage her last pregnancy.

“It was very scary. She was my baby after a miscarriage, so the unknowing of if there was a heartbeat, what was I going to expect, because I had gone all these weeks without seeing the doctor,” Melton said.

Patients are hopeful that change is on the horizon.

“The more people to get vaccinated too, the risk of spreading will be less,” Dr. Shmila said.

In the meantime, Dr. Shmila tries her best to not only let moms feel comfortable, but allow families to feel included in the process.

“We’ll have a patient in the room and at the same time we have the parents in a Facetime with us,” Dr. Shmila said.

Even though it may be difficult, Melton says its worth it.

“The hospital at the end of the day is just trying to keep the little ones safe and healthy, and they’re doing the best that they can by only allowing one person,” Melton said.

OSF said if we continue moving phases and more people become vaccinated, the rule may change in the future.