Women sought for retail theft

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities want help identifying three women accused of theft. It happened about 7 pm, July 29, at Walmart, on Prospect Avenue, in Champaign.

The suspects distracted employees while checking out and made it look like payment was made. Some merchandise was then returned for cash at a Walmart outside the county.

Surveillance images of two women were released. No picture is currently available for the third suspect, but she wore a white hat, blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com