MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two area women face drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Prather, 41, and Sara Estes, 39, both of Mattoon, for possession of methamphetamine.

Police say they responded to the 2300-block of Moultrie for a disturbance about 9:40 pm, Sunday night. While in the area, the officers made contact with the women and found them in possession of the drug.