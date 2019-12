DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people at North Logan Health Care Center are celebrating being at least a century old this month.

All four women were born either in or before 1919.

Louise Lawless and Ruth Moten are both 102 years old, Anna Janosik is 101, and Margaret Martin will turn 100 the day after Christmas.

They said the key to a long life was “loving your family and yourself.”