SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s car was stolen after she tried warming it up and left it unlocked.

Sullivan Police say the woman started her car Monday nigh before leaving work. Minutes later, she noticed it was gone.

Police say the car was spotted by people in town. They are searching the car for evidence, but do not have a suspect right now. Officers say this is a reminder not to leave your car unlocked and unattended.