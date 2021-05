SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an 86-year-old woman who died after a car crash on Friday.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at South Grand Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Margaret Knoepfle was taken to the hospital. She passed away on Sunday.

The coroner’s office as well as the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate the crash.