Woman wants others to be aware after package taken from porch

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)—A woman says a package was stolen from her porch, and she wants others to be on the lookout.

She has surveillance video. Her live camera feed shows the package missing shortly after the video ended.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says with more people shopping from home during the pandemic, it provides an opportunity for porch pirates. “It’s a crime of opportunity and to combat that I think you have some options. One is to have your package delivered at work or to another address. Have a relative or a neighbor or someone that you know that’s at home monitor it or pick it up. Another thing you can do is sign up for alerts,” said Curt Apperson, Lieutenant of Investigations with Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

He also suggests having it shipped to the post office or stores.