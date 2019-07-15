Woman wanted in theft/fraud case

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police hope you can help identify the suspect in a theft and credit card fraud. It happened about 3 pm, Tuesday, July 9, at Aldi’s, in the 800-block of West Interstate Drive, Champaign.

An elderly customer had her purse stolen from a shopping cart. She told officers a man asking questions distracted her and when she turned back around, her purse was gone. Her credit cards were later used at the Mahomet Walgreens to ring up charges in excess of $1,000.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video. She’s described as an older female, black, 5′, about 175 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and pants with a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com